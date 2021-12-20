Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 14 had some pretty dope colorways back in the late 90s. While most remember "The Last Shot," there are still some other models that will elicit a bit of nostalgia. One such shoe is the Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" which came out all the way back in 1999.

As you can see from the image below, the shoe is characterized by its golden brown upper, which ultimately gives the shoe its name. From there, we have a white midsole and a black outsole that helps bring the entire shoe together. The tongue here is also black, and so is the back heel. A little bit of red is sprinkled throughout, and overall, it makes for a great shoe. Luckily for fans, this sneaker is set to make a comeback in 2022, as detailed in a new report from the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz.

For now, a concrete release date has not yet been determined, however, it is believed that this shoe will be dropping sometime in September of next year for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via zsneakerheadz