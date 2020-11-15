Michael Jordan's sneaker output over the last 35 years has been nothing short of inspiring. Since 1985, Jordan has worn some iconic shoes that are still fashionable in 2020. For many, his 90s output was his best, although the order in which many would rank these shoes remains fairly contested. The Air Jordan 13, for example, is a sneaker that many find to be quite polarizing, as there are those who believe it among the best, while some rare acknowledge it's existence. Regardless, it's a shoe that has led to some great colorways, including the OG "Bred" model.

Now, it would appear as though the Air Jordan 13 is going to get a "Reverse Bred" colorway that is expected to release sometime next year. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a sneak peek at this shoe, and as you can see, it definitely lives up to its name. The upper is mostly made up of some red nubuck, all while the mudguard and back heel are black. These elements come together to create a vibrant shoe that will certainly impress sneakerheads.

For now, you can expect these to drop next Spring although details remain scarce, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.