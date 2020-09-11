Over the past 20 years, fans have come to love the Air Jordan 13 which is one of the last sneakers Michael Jordan got to wear as a member of the Chicago Bulls. While it may not the most popular Air Jordan silhouette, it is definitely one of the stronger ones thanks to its peculiar shape and ability to house various unique and interesting colorways. Throughout 2020, we have seen plenty of Jordan 13s make it to the market, and now, yet another is about to enter the fray.

The Air Jordan 13 "Lucky Green" looks like a shoe that would be perfect for any Boston Celtics fan, as you can see from the official photos below. The shoe has a mostly white leather upper all while green nubuck appears on the mudguard, as well as the back heel. It's a colorway that won't be for everyone although it is definitely stylish enough for those who could use some green in their lives.

As for the release date, you can expect to pick these up as of September 26th for $190 USD. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more sneaker news in the future.

Image via Nike

