Michael Jordan got to wear a whole lot of incredible shoes throughout his career and one of those silhouettes is the Air Jordan 13. Over the years, the Jordan 13 hasn't exactly been the most popular Jordan silhouette although it has certainly proven itself as a formidable addition to anyone's sneaker collection. As a result, Jumpman has continuously brought out retros of old classics while also giving sneakerheads some new offerings to sink their teeth into. This past year proved to be successful for the Jordan 13 and with 2021 on the horizon, it looks like another strong year is in store for this shoe.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 13 will be getting a "Court Purple" colorway next year, and based on the photoshop mockup, it looks pretty great. As you can see, the shoe will have a black leather upper, all while the mudguard and back heel will be made with purple nubuck. The "Court Purple" motif is one that has been duplicated on numerous other Jordan silhouettes so it would only make sense that the Air Jordan 13 would get its own purple offering, as well.

These are expected to drop next Fall although release information will surely change over the coming months. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will make sure to update you on all of the latest information surrounding this future drop.