There is no denying how much of a classic shoe the Air Jordan 13 is especially when you consider all of the great colorways it has received over the years. While the "Bred" model might be the standard, the "Flint" colorway continues to be a mystical creature amongst sneakerheads. If there was one Jordan 13 colorway that Jordan-heads point to, it would be the blue, silver, and white offering which can be viewed below.

Earlier this week, we reported on how the shoe will be coming back in 2020 with all of its original details. The same color-blocking, materials, and 3M highlights will all be included and based on the comments, everyone seemed to be extremely excited. According to @zsneakkerheadz, a placeholder release date has been revealed which should be good news for sneakerheads looking to mark their calendars. Saturday, May 2nd is the date in question and the shoe is believed to have a $190 USD price tag attached to it.

Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about this release and tell us what your favorite Air Jordan 13 colorway is. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on this coveted sneaker.