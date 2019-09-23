Back in 1998, Michael Jordan came through with the Air Jordan 13 which has a plethora of iconic colorways. While it may not be the most popular silhouette amongst sneakerheads, there is no denying just how important this shoe is to sneaker culture. It was one of the last shoes Jordan ever got to play in and for that reason alone, it has reached a legendary status of sorts. One of the colorways that cemented the Jordan 13 as an iconic shoe is the "Flint" model which features a blue upper with grey and white highlights.

There have been some retro releases of this shoe in the past but they have all deviated from the original formula from '98. According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, that's about to change as the shoe has been confirmed to be making a return in the Spring of 2020. In fact, the post below states how the shoe will feature all of the OG details including 3M and the premium materials. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding this release but now, it seems as though things are finally about to be set in stone.

If you're an OG sneakerhead, these are a must-have for the collection. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these.