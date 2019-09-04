Air Jordan 13 Flint
- SneakersMan Trades Air Jordan 13 "Flint" For German Shepherd PuppySometimes you just never know how a sneaker deal will go down.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Delayed Release Date RevealedThe classic Air Jordan model will be coming out a few weeks later than expected.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Returning Later This Year: First LookThe Air Jordan 13 "Flint" is a fan-favorite.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Returning Soon: Release Date RevealedAir Jordan 13 "Flint" on track to release in April for the first time since 2010 - this time with the OG details.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Returning In OG Form: New Release DetailsHere's what we know so far about the Flint 13 release.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Receives Yet Another New Release Date: DetailsThe release date continues to get pushed forward.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Returning In OG Form, Release Date UpdatedSneakerheads have been waiting on these.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Rumored Release Date Unveiled: DetailsOne of the all-time classics is coming back.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Set To Return With OG Details, Release Info RevealedOG sneakerheads are going to love this.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Rumored To Release AgainFlint 13s reportedly returning as part of an OG-inspired collection.By Kyle Rooney