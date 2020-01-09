The beloved "Flint" Air Jordan 13 is reportedly heading back to retailers this year - it just remains to be seen exactly when.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Flint 13s are now expected to arrive on April 18, but we'll take that information with a grain of salt considering how many times the release date has changed already.

In addition to the new release information, @Zsneakerheadz says fans can expect the 2020 version to mimic the OG pair from 1998. This includes the OG shape and colors, as well as the reflective 3M detailing in the navy mesh. The most recent retro, which dropped in 2010, lacked the reflective accents and featured a slightly lighter shade of blue.

So for now, mark your calendars for April 18 and we'll keep you posted if that date changes once again.