One of the more underrated Air Jordan models of all time is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that debuted all the way back in 1998 and it was worn by Michael Jordan in his last season with the Bulls. By the end of that season, Jordan had already started wearing the Air Jordan 14, however, there is no doubt that the 13 left a big impression on fans, especially when you consider how it was represented in pop culture. Over the years, it has received various new colorways and in 2022, Jumpman has some big plans for the silhouette.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, the next big Air Jordan 13 colorway to make its way to the market will be the "Del Sol" offering. "Del Sol" is an aesthetic that we have seen quite a bit over the years and it even made it onto a Nike Kobe 6. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, this sneaker has a white leather upper all while yellow nubuck is placed on the mudguard and the back heel.

This is a model that is slated to drop in January of 2022 although an exact release date has yet to be determined. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates concerning this potential drop. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.