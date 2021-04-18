One of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 13 and some fans are finally coming around to this conclusion. The shoe was created back in 1997 and over the years, Jordan Brand has helped bring forth a ton of dope colorways. One of the models everyone loves is the blue and grey "Flint" offering which was an OG model of the shoe. Now, Jumpman is back with a new "Flint" model except this time around, the blue has been swapped out for red.

As you can see in the official images below, these colors work perfectly together to create one of the best new Air Jordan 13 colorways we have seen in quite some time. If you like the "Flint" aesthetics but prefer a shoe that is mostly red instead of blue, then these are an absolute no-brainer.

If you are hoping to cop a pair, you will be able to do so as of May 1st for $190 USD. There is a slight chance the shoe could be delayed so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

