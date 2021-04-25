There have been some amazing Air Jordans to come out so far this year and fans can fully expect even more throughout the last eight months of the year. Numerous teasers have been hitting the internet for a variety of new models and over the past few weeks, the Air Jordan 13 has gotten a significant amount of love. Soon, the "Red Flint" model will be dropping and in the Fall, we will be seeing a dope new "Court Purple" offering.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @Sayitwityakickz, we now have the first in-hand photos of this brand new model. As you can see in these photos below, the shoe has a mostly black leather upper all while the overlays on the back heel and mudguard are purple. It has the exact same layout as the classic "Bred" model except for this time around, we are given purple where the red should be. Overall, it's a solid model that will appeal to long-time AJ13 fans who also like some purple in their kicks.

Once again, these will be dropping in the Fall although an exact release date has yet to be announced. Let us know what you think of the model, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news.