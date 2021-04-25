Travis Scott's artistry has been on full display over these last few years and fans cannot wait to hear what he has in store for his next project which has been titled UTOPIA. In the meantime, Scott continues to work with the likes of Jordan Brand, who are known for some incredible collaborations. Scott has worked on shoes such as the Air Jordan 1, 4, and 6, with all of these collabs selling out instantaneously. Now, he is back with another Air Jordan 6, this time by the name of "British Khaki."

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at the shoe and one of its key details. While the upper is mostly beige with red highlights, the photos below show us what the sneaker looks like when the lights are off. As you can see, the tongue, back heel, and even the midsole are all glow in the dark, which creates this wonderful luminescent green feel.

This shoe is supposed to drop later this week on April 20th although this date is subject to change. Let us know if you plan on trying to cop a pair, in the comments below.

Image via GOAT

