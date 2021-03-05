It's been stated before on this website but it bears repeating: the Air Jordan 13 is easily one of the most underrated models in the history of Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan sported some pretty dope colorways of this silhouette and over the years, Jordan Brand has come through with numerous retros and new models. In 2020, plenty of Jordan 13s made their way to the market and in 2021, it seems like that trend is going to continue.

One of the latest Air Jordan 13s to be shown off is this "Court Purple" offering which was posted by the Instagram Sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. The shoe is represented by a photoshop mockup, and overall, it's a pretty dope concept as we take the "Bred" color blocking and replace all of the red with purple. This creates a shoe that has a black nubuck base, all while the midsole, mudguard, and back heel are covered in purple. While it might be a new colorway, this is something that will immediately register as familiar.

In terms of the release date, these are slated to drop this Winter on December 24th. None of this information has been expressly confirmed by Jordan Brand, so keep it locked to HNHH for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.