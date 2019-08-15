Over the course of Michael Jordan's career, the Chicago Bulls legend got to play in a plethora of great sneakers. His footwear had a wide range of silhouettes and colorways that would go on to inspire multiple generations of sneakerheads. One of the shoes that will always be revered is the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game," which commemorates his otherworldly playoff performance while suffering from some type of virus. The shoe was quite simple as it featured a black leather upper with red overlays going from the midsole across the toe box.

In September, Jordan Brand will be dropping the "Game Royal" Air Jordan 12 which is an evolution of the "Flu Game" aesthetic. With this sneaker, the red is swapped with blue and it's looking pretty clean. According to Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, Jumpman will be creating yet another similar Air Jordan 12 colorway, except this time around, the blue/red will be replaced with "university gold." In the post below, you can see a photoshop rendering of what this sneaker will look like.

For now, it is believed that these kicks will be coming out in July of 2020 and will cost the standard AJ12 price of $190 USD. Nothing is confirmed though so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.