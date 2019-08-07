If you were to think about some of the most iconic Air Jordan colorways and models all-time, you would immediately think about the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game." The 12 might not be the most popular silhouette, but there is no denying just how iconic the "Flu Game" colorway is. The shoe is pretty basic as it features a black leather upper with red highlights from the midsole to the toe box. It's iconic because it was the shoe Jordan wore when he had his infamous performance while suffering from the flu.

Now, Jordan Brand is taking the "Flu Game" model and replacing the red highlights with blue ones. This particular colorway is being called "Game Royal" and will certainly be a big hit once it's released in the Fall. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some brand new up-close photos of the shoe and so far, it's looking pretty incredible.

According to the post below, the shoe will be dropping on Saturday, September 28th for $190 USD so if you're looking to cop, don't sleep on the release day.

Are you looking forward to this particular release or are these an easy skip? Let us know in the comments below.