If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 12, the last year or so has been fairly fruitful. Jordan Brand seems to be creating more Air Jordan 12 colorways than ever before and fans are loving every single one of them. One of the colorways that have been teased in the form of renderings over the past few months is the Air Jordan 12 "University Gold." Now, we are getting some detailed shots, including on-foot photos, from none other than Instagram sneaker insider, @hanzuying.

As you can see from the images below, the show has the same color blocking as the infamous "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 except the big difference is the fact that the red has been replaced by a vibrant yellow color. Overall, this makes for a perfect summer-ready shoe that will surely appeal to all of the Air Jordan 12 fanatics out there and trust me, there are a lot more than you think.

In terms of the release date, reports state we could be seeing these as soon as July 18th of 2020. Stay tuned for updates regarding this model as we will bring you all of the latest news. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.