One of the sneakers that continues to be a big hit amongst Jordan heads is the Air Jordan 12. It might not be the most popular silhouette but it continues to get brand new colorways that always seem to impress the OGs in the sneaker game. Over the past year, there have been a ton of new Air Jordan 12 colorways to choose from and now, it seems like Jordan Brand is giving us yet another new model.

This latest colorway is being called "University Gold" and has the same color blocking as the "Flu Game" model. Instead of red highlights surrounding the black upper, they are replaced with gold. It's a pretty phenomenal colorway and will certainly be a dope cop once they drop in the near future. When looking at the post below, it's important to note how this is simply a photoshop mockup.

According to the post above, courtest of @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though this shoe will be a summer release. These are slated to drop on July 8th of 2020 for the price of $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this model and whether or not you plan on copping once it comes out.