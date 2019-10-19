While it has been seemingly ignored in the past, Jordan Brand is giving a whole lot of love to the Air Jordan 12 this year as multiple colorways are making their way to store shelves. Fans are well aware of the history behind this shoe and while it may not be the most popular model, there are certainly those who are constantly clamoring for new coloroways.

One of the most iconic versions of the Air Jordan 12 is the "Taxi" model which was worn by Michael Jordan in 1997. The shoe was mostly white with black highlights and how, Jumpman is bringing back this colorway with a huge twist. The "Reverse Taxi" model will see the shoe embrace a black suede upper with red, gold, and white highlights making their way throughout the sneaker. It has been reported that this shoe will be dropping on October 31st, right in time for Halloween.

In a new post from @zsneakerheadz, it has been revealed that the shoe is set to drop in full family sizing with the adults models going for $190 USD. As for the grade school sizes, those will cost $140 while preschool and toddler models will cost $80 and $60, respectively. Let us know in the comments if you plan on buying these or if they are a skip.