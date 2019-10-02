The highly anticipated Air Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi," originally rumored to release on November 9, is now slated to release on Halloween, October 31 for the retail price of $190.

What's more, the kicks will be available in sizes for the whole family, with big kid's sizes retailing for $140, little kid's for $80 and toddler's for $60.

Given the "Reverse Taxi" moniker, one would assume that the 12s will flip the colors used on the beloved "Taxi" Air Jordan 12, making for a sneaker that looks very similar to the "Playoffs" colorway. However, that buttery soft suede construction strays from the tumbled leather build of both the "Taxi" and "Playoff" 12s. Additionally the leather overlays match the black upper, offering no form of contrast.

Similar to the original Taxi colorway, the "Reverse Taxi" will feature metallic gold detailing on the eyelets, accented by red and gold detailing on the tongue and heel.

With the release now slated for October 31, official images should be surfacing any day now. Stay tuned for those and continue scrolling for a look at some additional leaked photos.