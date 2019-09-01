It may not be the most popular Jordan silhouette out there but there is no denying the influence behind the Air Jordan 12. There are a plethora of great colorways which define the model and one of them is the infamous "Taxi" colorway. In 2019, it appears as though Jordan Brand is looking to expand on the "Taxi" series by revamping the colorway and calling it "Reverse Taxi."

The model lives up to its predecessor although it features a lot more black material. While the first "Taxi" colorway had a white leather upper, this pair comes with a black suede upper. From there, the midfoot features a strip of black leather which is customary for the Jordan 12. The midsole and outsole are white, with gold accents making their way to the eyelets. It's a clean shoe that will have Jordan-heads clamoring for more.

If you were hoping to get your hands on these and cop them, you'll be happy to know that they will be dropping on Saturday, November 9th for $190 USD. For those in the market for some Jordan 12s, these are a clean option so don't sleep come release day. Keep it locked to HotNewHipHop for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.