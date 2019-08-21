The Air Jordan 12 will reportedly return to retailers this fall in a "Reverse Taxi" colorway, featuring a "Black/White-Taxi-Black" color scheme.

As seen in the latest photos posted by @SolebyJC, the kicks are decked out in a presumably buttery soft black suede.

Given the "Reverse Taxi" moniker, one would assume that the 12s will flip the colors used on the beloved "Taxi" Air Jordan 12, making for a sneaker that looks very similar to the "Playoffs" colorway. However, the suede construction strays from the tumbled leather build of the "Taxi" and "Playoff" 12s. Similar to the original Taxi colorway, the upcoming 12s will feature metallic gold detailing on the eyelets.

Rumors suggest the Air Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" will be hitting retailers on November 9 with a $190 price tag. Stay tuned for official release details and continue scrolling for another look at the latest images.

Air Jordan 12 Reverse Taxi/@SoleByJC

Air Jordan 12 Reverse Taxi/@SoleByJC

Air Jordan 12 Reverse Taxi/@SoleByJC

Air Jordan 12 Reverse Taxi/@SoleByJC