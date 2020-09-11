Fans of the Air Jordan 12 have been eating well over the past few years as plenty of new colorways have been introduced onto the market. The Jordan 12 remains one of the more underrated Jordan silhouettes of all-time, although it's a pretty great one, especially considering the history of the "Flu Game" offering. Speaking of the "Flu Game," Jordan Brand is now getting ready to release a "Reverse Flu Game" colorway which certainly fits the spirit of the original, albeit with a twist.

In some brand new detailed images from Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, we can see that the shoe features a mostly red upper while the leather hits on the side are black. This is a complete flip of the OG "Flu Game" which had a black upper and red leather on the sides. Overall, this is going to be an exciting colorway for many fans and we're sure it will sell well upon release.

For now, this sneaker is being given a December 26th release date although this is subject to change, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via hanzuying

