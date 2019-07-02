One of the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" which was the sneaker worn when Michael Jordan dominated a playoff game while sick. It's a pretty sleek looking shoe as it has an all-black leather upper with a red stripe that comes across the midsole and onto the toe box. Over the years, there have been a few "Flu Game" re-releases but for now, there are no plans to bring it back. If red isn't your speed though, you're in luck as according to @zsneakerheadz, a blue version of the Flue Game's will be coming out.

The pair is called the Air Jordan 12 Retro "Game Royal" and will have royal blue where the red is supposed to be. It's an extremely clean pair and according to the post below, it will be released on September 28th in sizes for the whole family. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 12, this will be must-cop pair of sneakers, especially if you're looking to add some blue to your wardrobe.

Are these a must-cop or are they a pass for now. Let us know in the comments.