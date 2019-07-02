Air Jordan 12 Game Royal;
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Officially Drops Tomorrow: How To CopOne of the biggest releases of the month drops tomorrow.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Official Photos Finally Revealed: Release DetailsThese are dropping sooner than you think.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Beauty Shots Unveiled: Release DetailsThis could be one of the best drops of the month.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Drops This Month: Detailed On-Foot PhotosIt's a good year for Jordan-heads.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Releasing Sooner Than Expected: Details"Game Royal" AJ12s now slated to drop September 21.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Rivals The "Flu Game" In New In-Hand PhotosThese are set to come out at the end of September.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJayson Tatum Flexes Air Jordan 12 "Game Royal's" Ahead Of ReleaseIt must be nice getting sneakers early.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Coming Soon: Best Look So FarThe Air Jordan 12 is getting yet another new look.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Game Royal" Set To Drop This Fall: First LookJordan Brand is keeping the heat coming through 2019.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 Retro "Game Royal" Set To Release In The FallThe Flu Game's got the blues.By Alexander Cole