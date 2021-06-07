If you grew up in the 90s, then you got to see Michael Jordan wear some pretty incredible sneakers. One of those shoes in question was the Air Jordan 12 which was worn mainly throughout his 1997 playoff run, where he won his fifth NBA title. For much of that run, MJ was wearing the "Playoffs" colorway which turned out to be a massive hit at the time. Over the years, there have been numerous retros of this shoe although fans are always asking for more.

According to @zsneakerheadz, it would seem as though Jumpman is going to deliver again, this time in 2022. The Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" will officially turn 25 years old which makes this the perfect time to bring out yet another retro. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the shoe has a mostly black leather upper while white is placed on the midsole and the leather strip that goes from the middle to the toe box. Overall, it's a simple yet effective colorway that will have oldheads excited for a potential release.

For now, the official release date is unknown although you can expect these to drop sometime in the Spring of 2022. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news from the sneaker world.