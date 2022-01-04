One of Michael Jordan's more underrated shoes was the Air Jordan 12. This is a shoe that came out back in 1997 and it led to some pretty incredible colorways, including the "Flu Game" iteration that everyone knows all too well at this point. The Jordan 12 has been receiving a ton of great colorways over the past couple of years, and in 2022, this model will be celebrating its 25th birthday. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand has some new offerings planned.

Among those models is the Air Jordan 12 "Hyper Royal," which can be found below. In a Photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, you can see that this sneaker has a gorgeous black leather upper, with a blue strip from the toe box to the mudguard. From there, the midsole is covered in white, with a little garnish of silver. All of this comes together to create a unique shoe that many fans will likely enjoy.

No release date has been confirmed, however, fans can expect these to drop closer to the Fall of 2022, for a price of $200 USD. There is still a lot that has to be determined here, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.



