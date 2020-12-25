The highly-coveted Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game" is officially available now-- sneakerheads rejoice!

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Flu Game" holds a special place in sneaker-lovers' hearts. If you don't already have that colorway in your collection, chances are that you've been yearning for them for a minute. If you've been unable to find a pair that matches your budget, or if you're into that colorway but wanted the freshly-revealed reverse version instead, you're in luck. The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game" is dropping soon as a general drop and it's already available via StockX, for those of you who came across some Christmas cash and can't wait to blow it.

Many of us are going without much of a family gathering this year for the holidays, so there's a chance you got some money in the mail and that's all. If you're not down to spend that cash on essential goods, you can always treat yourself to the gift you really wanted this holiday season.

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game" is officially available early on StockX, with all sizes being listed for sale. Since these are only releasing on December 26, you'll be early if you manage to cop on the popular marketplace. Prices aren't too extreme yet either, but they're sure to be boosted once these sell out across the nation tomorrow.

Check out the brand new Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game" here, peep the full Jordan 12 offering here, have a happy holiday!



Image via Nike



