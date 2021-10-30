While the Air Jordan 12 is mostly known for the "Flu Game" colorway, it has also spawned quite a few other great offerings over the years. One such model is the Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" which was known for having a white and black base that suited sneakerheads who don't like flashy colorways or anything too crazy.

Now, Jordan Brand is coming through with a slight variation of the Taxi colorway, this time called "Royalty." As you can see in the official images below, this shoe has a white leather base, all while black is added to the mudguard and the midsole. From there, we have some gold highlights placed throughout which is what ultimately gives the "Royalty" aesthetic. Overall, these are very dope and if you're a fan of the "Taxi's" then these might have to be a must-cop.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, November 13th when these officially drop for $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

