One of the most iconic shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" as it signifies the time Michael Jordan defied the odds and played an all-time great basketball game while suffering from a terrible illness. The shoe is known for being black with red highlights throughout the toe. Every few years, Jordan Brand re-releases the shoe and sneakerheads go crazy which is exactly what you would expect and hope for.

Now, Jordan Brand is replacing the red highlights with royal blue ones and have named the colorway "Game Royal." There has been limited information about the shoe but thanks to the Instagram story of dpthekid, we now know what the shoe will look like in-hand. It looks exactly like a blue version of the "Flu Game" model and will surely be popular once it releases this fall.

As of right now, Sole Collector is reporting that the shoe will drop on Saturday, September 28th for $190 USD. Nothing has been confirmed by Jordan Brand so far so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via dpthekid