There have been numerous great Jordan Brand releases so far this year and with 2020 just a few months away, JB is buckling down and getting ready for even more great drops. As the year comes to a close, Jumpman is looking to show the Air Jordan 12 some love and will be giving it a brand new colorway called "Game Royal."

If you're familiar with the "Flu Game" model, then you should have an idea of how these look. The sneaker has a black leather upper with blue overlays which are on the midsole and extend to the midway point of the toe box. For those who are fans of the Air Jordan 12's silhouette, this will prove to be a must-cop sneaker and could even become a classic in the shoe's library. Don't be surprised if these were to get another release sometime in the next few years.

The release date is set for Saturday, September 21st with a price of $190 USD. If you plan on copping these, don't sleep on release day as they could go quick.

Image via Nike

