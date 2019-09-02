There have been way too many Air Jordan releases to count this year and with the Fall season approaching quickly, Jordan Brand is looking to finish off the year strong. They have a ton of great and interesting releases lined up, with the "Game Royal" Air Jordan 12 among them. While the AJ12 might not be the most popular Air Jordan silhouette, it still stands the test of time thanks to iconic "Flu Game" colorway.

Much like the "Flu Game" version, the "Game Royal" model has a black leather upper, except this time, the leather strip on the midsole and toe is royal blue. These colors blend together perfectly and create a shoe that looks great on-feet, as shown off by Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying. It may not be the most hyped release of the year but it's definitely a solid one that will keep Jordan fans on notice as the release date approaches.

For those interested in copping, they will be released on Saturday, September 21st for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments how you feel about these and whether or not you'll be trying to buy them on release day.