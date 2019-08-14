In just a couple of weeks, some of the best basketball players in the entire world will be traveling to China to play in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup which will determine which country is truly the best at the sport. Despite a plethora of players dropping out from the team, the United States are still favored to win the tournament, although it remains to be seen how they will be able to perform with the weight of a nation on their shoulders.

To celebrate the tournament, Jordan Brand is coming out with a pack of sneakers that will help honor the occasion. One of those shoes is appropriately titled as the Air Jordan 12 "FIBA." The shoe has an all-white leather upper with red highlights around the cuff and back heel, all while gold accents are placed on the eyelets. Overall, it's a clean sneaker that pays homage to the tournament's host country.

According to the Twitter post below, courtesy of @j23app, the shoe will officially be released on Friday, August 23rd for $190 USD. If you're in the spirit for international basketball, this is the perfect shoe for you. For those who are interested in copping, they can be bought on the Nike SNKRS App as of 10 A.M. on release day.