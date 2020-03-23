Jordan Brand has been cooking up a storm in 2020 although the Coronavirus has already put a dent in some of their plans. For instance, some release dates have been delayed and sneakerheads will have to wait a few more weeks before they can get their hands on some of the most hyped-up releases of the year. Having said that, numerous models are being teased for later in the year and purple seems to be a common theme.

According to soleheatonfeet, the Air Jordan 12 will be remade in a "Dark Concord" offering that has the same color blocking as the infamous "Flu Game" model. The key difference here is that the red is being replaced with a nice shade of purple. The Jordan 12 has been receiving quite a bit of love as of late and this newest colorway is proof of that. If you're a fan of the 12, you have been eating well over the past year.

Image via Soleheatonfeet

Based on the preliminary information, it appears as though these will be releasing on October 17th for $190 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed so stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

In the meantime, give us your thoughts on the colorway in the comments, below.