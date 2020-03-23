In these times of hardship, there is one thing that can help bring sneakerheads together. Of course, I'm talking about shoes but more specifically, the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is the model that started it all and fans of Jordan Brand are always excited when brand new colorways find their way onto the market. The latest colorway to be introduced is the "Court Purple" offering which can be found below.

Over the past couple of months, there have been various teasers surrounding this shoe. The overlays are purple while the Nike swoosh is black. From there, the side panels and toe box are white. These elements come together to create a clean shoe that will look great with all of your spring outfits. Recently, Nike revealed the official images of the sneaker and we can't help but marvel over this release.

For now, the release date is set for April 4th at a price of $170 USD. The release date could change due to the effects of the Coronavirus so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

