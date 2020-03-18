The white, black and red color scheme has been applied to every single Air Jordan silhouette, multiple times over, but there are still some combinations that have not yet released to the public. For example, this Chicago Bulls-inspired Air Jordan 11 Low that looks like an alternate version of the "Concord" colorway combined with elements of the beloved "Bred" Air Jordan 11.

Check out the latest video preview below,

Essentially, the kicks are a red-bottom "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low with an additional hit of red appearing on the '23' branding on the heel.

When this new Bulls-themed AJ11 Low does finally release, whether it's actually on May 23rd as is now being reported, or a date sometime thereafter, it is believed that there will be sizes available for the whole family. Men's pairs will be priced at $185, while grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes check in at $140, $80 and $60, respectively.

Continue scrolling for some on-foot photos, and click here for a detailed look at Zion Williamson's feathery "Pelicans" Air Jordan 34 PE.