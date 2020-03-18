New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson, like Boston Celtics All Star Jayson Tatum, was given several special edition Air Jordan 34 exclusives this season. Among them, a feathery "Pelicans" Air Jordan 34 that Zion debuted against the Cleveland Cavaliers just one week before the season was postponed indefinitely.

In addition to the detailing on the heel, the kicks also feature Pelican-inspired graphics on the boardwalk-like insoles. Of the Air Jordan 34, Zion says: “When you put on some Jordans fresh out the box, people know what it is. The 34 delivers on all of that. I felt the benefit of the Eclipse Plate from the moment I put it on. A shoe that has this much technology, while staying minimal, makes a difference in my game, whether I’m flying down the court or dunking.”

Continue scrolling for the detailed photos of the "Pelicans" Air Jordan 34 PE, and click here for a closer look at his hometown-inspired "South Carolina" PE.

