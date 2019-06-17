An all-new "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low IE will reportedly be featured as part of Jordan Brand's Spring/Summer 2019 lineup.

As seen in the latest batch of images posted by sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the upcoming Jordan 11 Low IE consists of a black, white and concord colorway, exactly like the beloved "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11. In classic Air Jordan 11 fashion, the kicks also come equipped with a glossy, black patent leather overlay.

A specific release date has not yet been confirmed but rumors suggest the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low IE will be available on July 13 for the retail price of $170.

In addition to the Air Jordan 11 Low IE, Jordan Brand will also be rolling out several colorways of the Air Jordan 11 during the Holiday season, including the return of the iconic "Bred" colorway, and an all-new "Vast Grey" rendition that'll reportedly be available in women's sizes.

Check out some additional photos of the Space Jam 11 Low IE below, and stay tuned for more release details.

