Every single year, Jordan Brand blesses sneakerheads with a new Air Jordan 11, just in time for the Christmas season. Back in 2018, Jumpman came through with a "Concord" retro and in 2019, they brought out a "Bred" model. Now, the brand is deciding to go in a different direction as they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the silhouette. For months, the shoe was simply dubbed "25th Anniversary" although now the name has been changed to "Jubilee."

There have been some limited releases of the "Jubilee" model over the past few months although an official drop will be taking place in just a few weeks from now. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have an official look at the sneaker, and based on these images, this shoe is a definite beauty. As you can see, the sneaker has black patent leather wrapped around the sides and back, all while silver details are placed on the Jumpman branding. Overall, it's a clean colorway that helps pay homage to an iconic model.

As for the release date, these are dropping in full family sizing on December 12th so if you're looking to cop these, be sure you're vigilant on release day as these will be highly sought after. Let us know what you think of the new colorway, in the comments below.