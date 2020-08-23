Michael Jordan has a rich sneaker history in the NBA. Ever since 1985, Jordan has been putting out his own signature shoe and the ones he wore during his playing career are always heavily favored amongst all of the sneakerheads out there. Simply put, Jordan's influence on sneaker culture is massive and some shoes have certainly left their mark. One of those shoes is the Air Jordan 11 which he wore all the way back in 1995 when he returned from his brief retirement. In 2020, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary and Jordan Brand is celebrating this birthday in style.

Over the last few months, we have seen teasers of a black and silver "25th Anniversary" colorway. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have some official images that give us a real sense of what this colorway will look like. In the post below, we also find out that this shoe will be dropping in sizes for the whole family, so if you want to keep the kids laced up, you will be able to do so.

For now, the release date has been set for December 12th although this is subject to change. Stay tuned for any updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.