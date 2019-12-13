Two of the most highly anticipated sneaker releases of the month - the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Yeezreel" - will be dropping this Saturday, December 14. Both of the kicks retail for $220, but the Yeezreel Yeezys will carry more value on the resale market.

The Yeezreel Yeezy Boost 350 V2s carry an average resale price of $330 right now on StocKX, and one would assume those prices will only go up after Saturday's drop. Click here to secure your pair today.

The eye-catching kicks are highlighted by an electric volt primeknit upper, equipped with dashes of black and grey across the silhouette, and a glow-in-the-dark sole beneath it all. As always, the sneakers are grounded by the beloved Boost cushioning, covered by a matching green shell. For those wondering, Yeezreel (Jezreel) translates to "God will sow."

Meanwhile, the Bred 11s can be had for an average of $280 right now. Due to the fact the kicks will be widely available at just about every sneaker shop under the sun, I'd expect those resale prices to decline. The iconic black and red 11s will come equipped with a higher-cut patent leather, similar to recent Air Jordan 11 Holiday releases like the "Space Jam" and "Concord" colorways. Additionally, the "23" will indeed be on the heel.

Click here to see how much the "Bred" Air Jordan 11s are going for right now.

