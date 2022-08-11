There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.

In the images down below from @zsneakerheadz, you can see the very first in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet." The shoe has a gorgeous navy tone on top, and as for the wrap that goes around the silhouette, we have multiple shades of blue that feature a nice velvet texture. Overall, it is a great women's exclusive colorway that will certainly make for a great Winter high-top.

As it stands, this sneaker is slated to drop on November 11th of this year for a price of $225 USD. This release date is subject to change, but fans can still expect it to drop during the Holiday season. Let us know what you think of the sneaker, in the comments below, and keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.