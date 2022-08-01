One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.

It seems like 2022 will bring about two new Air Jordan 11s, including the Midnight Navy colorway below. According to @zsneakerheadz, this new colorway can also be referred to as "Navy Velvet." Of course, this is because of the fact that the material around the silhouette is made of velvet. It is a really unique look that is surely going to impress sneakerheads once official images make their way to the internet.

This shoe was originally supposed to be released on Black Friday which is on November 25th. Now, it has been revealed that the shoe will actually drop a few weeks earlier on Friday, November 11th for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the sneaker world.



