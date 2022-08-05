Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a brand-new Air Jordan 11 around Christmas time. It is a nice little tradition that sneakerheads always seem to look forward to, and for good reason. The Jordan 11 is one of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time, and it is always fun to see it get new colorways.

The next Christmas-time Air Jordan 11 is going to be the "Cherry" colorway that first surfaced in a low-top a few years ago. As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has a white base to it all while a red patent leather ring is placed all the way around. It is an extremely clean offering and the red will definitely work well with the Christmas aesthetic that will be found all throughout the world.

For now, it appears as though this shoe is going to make its way to the market on December 10th of this year for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike