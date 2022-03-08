Every single holiday season, Jumpman comes through with a brand new Air Jordan 11. This sneaker is either a retro or a brand new colorway that seems to get fans intrigued. In 2022, it has been revealed that we will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry," which is a high-top version of the Low "Cherry" which came out a few years ago.

As you can see in the mockup below from sneakerfiles.com and @zsneakerheadz, this model comes complete with a white upper, all while the patent leather that wraps around the shoe is red. This makes for a very nice look that is going to look very nice around Christmas time, when everything is caked in green and red coloring. Overall, it's another great Air Jordan 11 that will have sneakerheads reaching for their wallets during the Holiday season.

By the looks of things, it appears as though this sneaker will be released on December 10th of this year, for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com



