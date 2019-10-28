Jordan Brand has released countless "UNC" and "Chicago" Air Jordan colorways over the years, spanning across all 34 of MJ's signature sneakers. Now, they have plans to combine the two classic color schemes on a pair of different Air Jordan 1s, including the "UNC To Chicago" iteration rumored to debut on Valentine's Day.

The kicks come equipped with a black tumbled leather upper accompanied by red detailing on the toe box, tongue and sole while the Tar Heels-inspiration comes through around the heel, ankle collar and Nike swoosh.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG will be a women's exclusive, but it is expected that there will be extended sizes available. Jordan Brand will reportedly increase the price of Air Jordan 1s by $10 in 2020, meaning the 1s will retail for $170 when they launch on February 14.

Stay tuned for the official release details