In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame induction speech, Jordan Brand will be releasing an exclusive patent leather Air Jordan 1 that nods to his UNC days as well as his career with the Chicago Bulls. The kicks, priced at $160, are officially slated to launch on November 2.

Only a couple of Footactions locations will have the kicks in stock, but it looks as though they'll be available at every Foot Locker under the sun. Click here to find out exactly how many Foot Locker stores in your area will be carrying the Fearless 1s next weekend.

The special edition Air Jordan 1s are built on a white upper, with Varsity Red and Carolina Blue overlays dividing the silhouette in half. Meanwhile, black handles the Nike swoosh and wings logo, as well as the tongue, laces, ankle collar and inner lining.

As a nod to MJ's induction speech, the kicks also feature one of MJ's quotes that reads, “Limits, like fear, are often just an illusion," with a line through the word "FEAR," hence the sneaker's "Fearless" moniker.

Scroll through the IG posts embedded below for a closer look at the eye-catching colorway.