The Air Jordan 1 has already released in so many different colorways this year that even the most diehard AJ1 lovers might be feeling a bit fatigued. That said, there are still plenty of all-new colorways in the works, including yet another black and red rendition.

The latest Air Jordan 1 to surface looks very similar to the "Gym Red" pair set to drop at the end of June, but there are some subtle details that separate the two.

As seen in the early photos provided by @Zsneakerheadz, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 features a white leather base with black leather overlays in all the familiar places. However, the kicks come equipped with red piping throughout the silhouette and a matching red outsole beneath it all. Additionally, the kicks come equipped with specially designed insoles that read, "Who Said Man Was Not Meant To Fly."

Release details have not yet been announced but rumors suggest the latest "Bred" 1s will be arriving in November.