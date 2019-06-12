If there is one thing you can always count on Jordan Brand for, it's brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways. There have been a ton of great versions of the shoe so far this year and as we progress with the year, it seems like even more new colorways on the way. One of these models hasn't officially been shown off by Nike although there have been plenty of images and information to surface so far. The model in question is being dubbed the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Gym Red" which is set to drop on June 29th for $160 USD.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we have some brand new photos of what this shoe will look like on feet. The sneaker has a white toe box and side panels, all while black overlays grace the upper. From there, a red cuff and Nike swoosh finish off the details of the shoe.

It's a clean Air Jordan 1 colorway that certainly brings the Chicago vibes that have become so popular over the last 30 years. If you're in need of a new Jordan 1, you will certainly want to add these to your collection.