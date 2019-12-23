Jordan Brand will be releasing a plethora of Air Jordan 1s in the next calendar year, as is tradition, which will include some brand new colorways as well as some classic styles. Among the 1s rumored to launch in early 2020 is a "Reverse Bred" Air Jordan 1 High '85.

As the "Reverse Bred" nickname suggests, and as showcased in the leaked image embedded above, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High '85 flips the familiar color-blocking of the iconic Bred AJ1. This particular pair will also feature a higher cut than the regular AJ1 High, as well as a larger Wing logo that resembles the OG pairs that debuted in 1985.

Nike has not yet confirmed the release of the "Reverse Bred" colorway, but rumors suggest that the kicks will be releasing in February possibly around the NBA's All-Star festivities in Chicago. Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the upcoming Dior x AJ1 collab.