Dior and Jordan Brand have an exclusive Air Jordan 1 High collab in the works for April 2020, and you can bet these will be one of the toughest sneakers to get your hands on despite the gaudy price tag.

According to sneaker source House of Heat, the kicks will be limited to just 8,500 pairs - possibly a nod to '85, the year the Air Jordan 1 was first introduced. Additionally, HoH notes that the retail price has been confirimed for 1800 Euros, or roughly $2,000.

The kicks come equipped with a white and grey leather colorway highlighted by a subtle Dior print all over the tongue and a black Dior print on the Nike swoosh. The shoes also come equipped with grey laces, "Air Dior" branding on the wings logo and tongue, an icy blue outsole and a chrome hang tags.

Per Nike:

"Made in Italy to superlative standards, the silhouette is created with the fine calf-leather that characterizes Maison Dior’s leather goods, edge-painted and dressed in Dior Gray, a color synonymous with the Maison since its founding in 1947. A remix of the iconic Jumpman Wings logo is embossed on the upper and features the words “AIR DIOR." The Nike Swoosh is executed in Dior Oblique jacquard, a single motif simultaneously representing both industry leaders. The same Dior motif is scaled down and laser-etched into the insoles at a 50 percent scale."

Rumors suggest there's an even more limited low-top Dior x Air Jordan 1 in the works, but Nike has not yet confirmed any details of a second release. Stay tuned for more on that and scroll down for a closer look at the Dior x AJ1 High.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike